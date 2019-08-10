As Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Shares Declined, Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $764,580; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose, Shaker Investments Has Decreased Holding by $991,494

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 389,832 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 45,538 shares traded or 129.46% up from the average. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 0% or 80,838 shares. Moreover, Awm Investment has 0.08% invested in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) for 94,672 shares. Menta Capital Limited accumulated 20,160 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 724,401 were reported by Nantahala Cap Ltd. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,229 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 50,333 shares stake. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). 5 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corp De. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.04% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 55,899 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares to 7,435 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

