As Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Value Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Lowered by $16.10 Million Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut by $13.38 Million Its Position

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 384,613 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 215,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bancorporation In invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles Capital Incorporated reported 3,808 shares stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 322,644 shares. Jump Trading holds 0.19% or 9,704 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 5,159 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.05M shares. California-based Apriem Advsr has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 476,143 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 643,653 were accumulated by Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Parkside Bancshares And invested in 0.07% or 3,303 shares. Adirondack reported 472 shares stake. Bridgeway Management reported 1.40M shares stake. Trustco Comml Bank N Y has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nbt Fincl Bank N A holds 18,009 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,500 shares to 93,285 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 483,808 shares to 492,208 shares, valued at $82.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).