As Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) Market Valuation Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $4.96 Million; As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Value Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Lowered Its Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 354,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, up from 689,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 494,376 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 27,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, down from 28,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 53,480 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 28,068 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 174,302 shares. 6,585 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Com Limited Liability. Wells Fargo And Mn has 5.46 million shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 11,382 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 390 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 15,915 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs, Virginia-based fund reported 187 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 126,700 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92M for 29.19 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,652 shares to 139,433 shares, valued at $19.23B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 48,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Prn) by 4.43 million shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 5.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (Prn).