As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Value Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.78 Million; Bessemer Group Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 198,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 36,943 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 235,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.58 lastly. It is down 4.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 378,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.30M, up from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 164,838 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Quotes.Wsj.com with their article: “TGS Stock Price & News – Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR – Wall Street Journal” published on April 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “China Rapid Finance Announces Change of Auditor – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 742,012 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $24.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55 million for 214.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “A leaner Huntington Bank is bullish on 2019 – Columbus Business First” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares’ 8.5% Total Yield Is Great Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntington Bancshares declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Huntington Names Two New Regional Presidents in Michigan – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Top Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) by 46,800 shares to 51,700 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 138,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000Grw (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 172,139 shares. Johnson Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 127,296 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 149,239 shares. Northern Trust holds 11.48 million shares. American Int Group Incorporated accumulated 437,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Keating Investment Counselors has 0.15% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 25,042 shares. North Star Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc invested in 52,388 shares. Palouse Capital Management Incorporated invested in 2.11% or 423,840 shares. 19,387 are held by Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Parkside National Bank holds 1,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 54,346 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 84,158 shares or 0.33% of the stock.