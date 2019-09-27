As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Price Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Stake by $2.78 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 198,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 36,943 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 235,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 466,214 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 661,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.25M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $215.2. About 3.61 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 126,151 shares to 601,151 shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55 million for 212.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TGS Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F – PR Newswire” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.09 million shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $119.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 332,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Uss Management Limited stated it has 1.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Camelot Portfolios Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,349 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 11,610 shares stake. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 1,477 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Inv Lp holds 254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perritt Mgmt Inc invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Financial Capital Inc owns 1.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,917 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Company holds 0.04% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trillium Asset Management Llc reported 1,873 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0% or 4,179 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burney Co has invested 1.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Challenges Abound For This Healthcare ETF – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 27, 2019.