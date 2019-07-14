As Transocean Switzerland (RIG) Share Value Declined, Mitchell Group Lowered Holding by $578,320; Luminus Management Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (RIG) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 72,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 191,010 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 263,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Transocean Inc Switzerland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 11.95M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72M, up from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.90M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 581,614 shares to 686,847 shares, valued at $62.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 71,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Presents At Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot – A Sustainable Gas Major – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 7,797 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 90,584 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 230,386 shares. Amer Century invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 25,280 are owned by High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 40,721 are held by Prelude Ltd Liability Co. 651,282 are held by Principal Grp. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.04% or 97,859 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 13,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 5,385 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 6.08M shares. Argent Trust Communication owns 7,692 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,766 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 967,951 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 101,840 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Amp Capital Limited holds 0% or 35,500 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,411 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 343,805 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,476 shares. Principal Fincl Gru owns 2.24 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Madison has 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 435,000 shares. J Goldman And Company Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 51,600 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Company Lc. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 392,953 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 4.22 million shares. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 0.03% or 1.55M shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Top Offshore-Rig Stocks Fell More Than 15% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.