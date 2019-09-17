As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Bristol (BMY) Holder Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.52 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 33,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 23,152 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 56,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 5.76 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 23.54M shares traded or 17.22% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 14,050 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 34,766 shares. 20,866 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2.36 million shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Diversified Investment Strategies holds 0.2% or 32,665 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 32,748 shares. 25,093 are owned by Private Asset Inc. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 6.12M shares stake. Nomura Asset Management holds 0% or 15,800 shares. Moreover, Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 86,423 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 37,161 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 41,400 shares stake.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 79,327 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.

