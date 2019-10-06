As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Holder Foundation Resource Management Has Raised Its Holding; Rmb Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $611,800 as Market Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 3,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 8,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. It closed at $4.24 lastly. It is down 54.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PNC) by 4,000 shares to 129,500 shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (Call) (NYSE:STT).