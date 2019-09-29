As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Lifted by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.24M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.