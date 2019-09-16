As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Foundation Resource Management Has Boosted Position by $2.29 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Its Position

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 4,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 104,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 99,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 6.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 14.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 32.78M shares traded or 67.19% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) by 630 shares to 37,896 shares, valued at $38.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 922,780 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 0.31% or 5,419 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication Ltd Liability reported 74,692 shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt holds 1.66% or 102,570 shares. Hexavest has 2.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,238 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 330,137 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc reported 5,250 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 771 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co owns 375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lasry Marc has 10.7% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Whittier Tru accumulated 339 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 197,161 are held by D E Shaw And Company. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tdam Usa has 138,139 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Commerce stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seadrill Partners Units Leave NYSE, But The Story Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.