As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined, Tensile Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.38 Million; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Position Held by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 5.36 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 5,681 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 0.26% or 8.42M shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 15,800 shares. 10 has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56,907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.05% or 879,379 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 55,863 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.51M shares. New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 320,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 2.08M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares to 158,700 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Readers’ Request – My View On Recent Conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Bragg Advsrs stated it has 30,326 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co reported 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP reported 734,927 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 1,893 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 107,816 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 5 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 5,899 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 24,668 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American National Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National introduces two new products for New York: Century Plus Annuity and Limited Pay Whole Life – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 59,255 shares to 86,586 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,570 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.