As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined, Luminus Management Has Cut Stake by $5.45 Million; As Edison International Common (EIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stonehill Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 908,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 13.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 46.74M shares traded or 138.38% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 675,443 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 12/04/2018 – Innovations that are changing the world announced at the 2018 Edison Awards; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37 million for 11.23 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 11,906 shares. Raymond James And holds 158,855 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 13,016 shares. Northern holds 0.07% or 4.13M shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest, Korea-based fund reported 3,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 68,859 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Lc owns 15,306 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 450,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 37,872 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 223 were reported by Financial Svcs. Centre Asset Mngmt reported 4,220 shares stake. 12,145 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,459 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sarl holds 0.28% or 29,540 shares in its portfolio.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 28,756 shares to 47,771 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 610,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.6% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Griffin Asset has 16,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Platinum Inv Management Limited stated it has 18.20M shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 586,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Somerset Capital Management Llp accumulated 1.18 million shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp has invested 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). M&T National Bank Corp owns 24,260 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 0% or 123,383 shares. Sigma Planning owns 25,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 100,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hartford Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Contrarius Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 16.73M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Exane Derivatives has 37,161 shares.