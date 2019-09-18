As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.99. About 6.71 million shares traded or 161.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 16.26M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,287 shares to 33,277 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.