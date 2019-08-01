As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $13.15 Million; Hgk Asset Management Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 18.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.55M, up from 16.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 6.20 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 4.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Ltd owns 1.59M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 4.66M shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 16,332 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 74,965 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 12,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 382,626 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2.93M shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,867 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dt Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 80,785 shares in its portfolio. 452,730 are owned by Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 1.49% or 85,054 shares. Dsc LP reported 5,113 shares stake. Braun Stacey Associate owns 333,320 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Cisco Still Qualifies as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 33,199 shares to 65,342 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 6,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,203 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,129 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 95,479 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 906,146 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 278 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 96,332 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 883,577 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 123,383 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd stated it has 5.27 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3.48M shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I stated it has 2.54% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Glenmede Trust Communications Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 7.23M shares. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 347,714 shares. Research And Mngmt reported 316 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).