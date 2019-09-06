As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Boosted Position; Capital International Holds Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 9.35M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 3,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $363.63. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,700 shares to 31,050 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,128 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West owns 2,074 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 54,354 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Corp owns 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,340 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 2,565 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp accumulated 1,456 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,910 shares. Moreover, Northstar Gru Inc has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,098 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 230,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 6,036 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 37,335 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability accumulated 658 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 4,991 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 accumulated 16,867 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 7.00 million shares. Whittier holds 0% or 189 shares. Assets Investment Ltd Co owns 0.28% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 200,000 shares. Aperio Group Lc invested in 0% or 117,473 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 671,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Co LP accumulated 104,330 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.12% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 423,679 shares. Cyrus Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 203,082 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 558 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 300,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 459,990 shares. Contrarius Inv holds 15.83 million shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 14,027 shares.