As Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Declined, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Boosted Holding by $3.10 Million; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Value Declined While Spirit Of America Management Has Upped Stake by $5.97 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.73 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.90M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111,036 shares to 1,874 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 32,900 shares to 188,336 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,439 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB).

