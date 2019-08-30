As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Position by $317,720; Rhumbline Advisers Holds Stake in Reliance Stl & Alum Co Com (RS)

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 39,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 4.61 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Reliance Stl & Alum Co Com (RS) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 185,307 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, up from 181,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Reliance Stl & Alum Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 113,571 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc Com (NYSE:PKI) by 21,122 shares to 145,137 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc Com (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,879 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc Com (NYSE:KMX).

