As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Highline Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $10.42 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.24 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 400,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.98M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.23M shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean to give up interests in two drillships – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deutsche Becomes 1st to Reach Settlement in Bond-Rig Probe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares to 460,227 shares, valued at $41.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 68,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,362 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). United Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Whittier accumulated 339 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.59M shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP holds 0.16% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 48 are held by Kistler. Aqr Management Limited Liability owns 44,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Dynamic Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.4% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 12,677 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 95,205 shares.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming posts growth across regions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd Gaming Booming as Local Tourism Grows – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Mgmt Co owns 9,834 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 67,738 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 50,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 210,315 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc stated it has 2.23% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Teton Advsrs holds 0.19% or 71,800 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 9,989 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,797 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 53,641 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 522,706 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 57,376 shares.