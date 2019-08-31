As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Holder Tensile Capital Management Decreased Stake; Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Its Cae (CAE) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Cae (CAE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 816,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, down from 849,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cae for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 511,411 shares traded or 134.97% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 39,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.81 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.59 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 659,143 shares. 679,229 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Moreover, Principal Gru has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 408,402 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 149,248 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.99% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 334,278 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 778,527 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ameriprise Inc reported 2.08M shares stake. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 42,322 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 375 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 11,623 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Geode Cap Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 207,884 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 519,250 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 14,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 10,770 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 529,206 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited holds 1.5% or 6.01 million shares. Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 220 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,004 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And has invested 0.59% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 923,527 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 194,618 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 14,231 shares to 84,201 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).