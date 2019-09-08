As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Holder Luminus Management Cut Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Family Management Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31 million, down from 7.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 26,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 44,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Capital Limited Liability invested 2.52% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc reported 66,432 shares. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 13,003 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 888,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 260,289 shares. Fil Limited reported 109,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,000 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt. Amp Cap Investors reported 35,500 shares stake. Masters Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 778,527 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1.23 million shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seadrill teams up with Gulf Drilling for $656M Qatar rig contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.46M shares to 5.56 million shares, valued at $68.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE) by 11.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Seven Post Inv Office LP invested in 1,850 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,455 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,527 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor has invested 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 93,085 were reported by Martin Currie. Peavine Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 6,968 shares. Patten Inc reported 30,499 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 2.02% or 9.83 million shares in its portfolio. S Muoio Limited Company has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited reported 2,780 shares. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,855 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Quantum Cap stated it has 11,391 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 12,945 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 16,134 shares to 71,550 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 44,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).