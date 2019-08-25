As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Holder Castleark Management Has Increased Its Holding; Cim Investment Mangement Has Cut Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $382,627

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 205,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 420,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 214,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 22.36 million shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Plunge on Poor Earnings – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco Rowan July 2019 Fleet Status Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RigNet Continues to Muddle Along – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 10,921 shares. Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,635 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 230,305 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc has 643,810 shares. Gp One Trading LP reported 260,289 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 202,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 115,700 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 35,500 are owned by Marco Investment Ltd Liability Co. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 144,775 shares to 126,405 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 103,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,350 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Advsr Limited invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 57,964 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.63% or 98,132 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 527,225 shares. Coho Prns Limited holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 28,204 shares stake. Hennessy Advsrs holds 102,000 shares. Jump Trading, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,254 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability invested in 155,718 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 10.17M shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Windward Capital Ca has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp invested in 0.33% or 6.88 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.61 million shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.