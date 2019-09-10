As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined, Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Trimmed Position by $309,936; Agf Investments Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position by $30.02 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 72.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 112,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 269,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.71M, up from 156,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.13M shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 23.36 million shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 266,430 shares to 603,660 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.