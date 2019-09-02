As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cove Street Capital Upped General Electric Company (GE) Holding by $713,700 as Market Valuation Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 39,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.73M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 79,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 369,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 290,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares to 302,124 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 32,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,473 shares, and cut its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.18M shares stake. Middleton And Com Ma owns 19,847 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsr Llc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aimz Inv Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Altfest L J And stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 319,100 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 108.77M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 370,277 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Co holds 18,059 shares. Frontier Inv Management holds 0.05% or 75,823 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parkwood Limited Com holds 0.96% or 488,362 shares in its portfolio. Notis invested in 0.06% or 13,110 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 2.30M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Lc reported 4.72% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 202,617 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Piedmont Advisors reported 0% stake. Ohio-based James Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0.31% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 7.23 million shares. New York-based Millennium Management Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). F&V Capital Management Lc has invested 2.52% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.