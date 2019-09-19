As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Stock Value Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $607,104

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $195.51. About 692,345 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 10.58M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 1 shares. California-based Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 972,627 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd holds 5 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 133,859 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3.79M shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.06% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Optimum Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Limited invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 29,063 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. 23,005 were reported by Cwm. Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 1.07 million shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.58 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Top 200 Growth Etf (IWY) by 9,239 shares to 912,774 shares, valued at $79.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 67,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Month T.