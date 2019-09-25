As Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Decreased Holding

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 893,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 16.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.22 million, up from 15.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 17.47 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Finance Advisors has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harbour Investment Management Limited Liability holds 3.28% or 2,451 shares. Noven Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.18% or 186 shares in its portfolio. 160,122 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Fincl Advantage reported 30 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The California-based Pure Fincl Advisors has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Limited Co invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvest Management holds 376 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 1.12% or 1.47M shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 645 shares. St Johns Mgmt Co Lc reported 1,267 shares stake.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,642 shares to 66,076 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 124,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,109 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

