As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Share Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Stake by $26.97 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Altavista Wealth Management Has Raised by $542,900 Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 5.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 13.29 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $30.61 during the last trading session, reaching $2018.91. About 4.55 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,950 shares to 22,050 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.54% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Prudential Plc accumulated 0% or 64,512 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0% or 86,093 shares. Moreover, Diligent Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Captrust Advsrs holds 125 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 103,394 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 5.35 million shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 51.56 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Company Na invested in 0% or 1,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 143,200 shares. West Family Inc invested in 121,138 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 866 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd invested in 12,450 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,451 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 138,488 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau And Assoc holds 0.01% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors holds 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,002 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 3,530 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc reported 2,825 shares. Stockbridge Prns Limited Co owns 128,205 shares or 8.4% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 7.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand Cap Management stated it has 3.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 2.29% or 11,013 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indiana-based Kessler Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2,637 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.83% or 4,742 shares.

