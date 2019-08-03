As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Share Value Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Upped Position; Stifel Financial (SF) Position Maintained by Earnest Partners Llc

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Stifel Financial (SF) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 28,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.71 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Stifel Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 407,360 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 28.71M shares traded or 71.92% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cwm Llc owns 23,064 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion Limited Partnership stated it has 19,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Llc invested in 123,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% or 47,593 shares. 1.55 million are owned by Waddell And Reed Financial Inc. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Bancorp Of accumulated 0.03% or 394,128 shares. Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp invested 0.63% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 13.56M are held by State Street Corporation. Washington Trust State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 659,143 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Company holds 0.12% or 40,400 shares. 343,805 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.52 million shares to 628,839 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,334 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Comm Corp.