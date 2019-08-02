As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Share Value Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Boosted by $404,000 Its Stake; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Decreased Position

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 22.83M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 37,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 39,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 6.62M shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

