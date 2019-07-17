As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed by $556,800 Its Holding; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Trimmed Its Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Holding by $984,260; Market Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 69,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 70,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 20.13 million shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 569,294 shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Perkins Coie invested in 1,600 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 104,533 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 14.15 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 178,783 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 9,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 5,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cibc Asset reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 26,872 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 241,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 618 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.43M for 13.70 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,435 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,375 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) by 16,300 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 262,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 394,128 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.45M shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.12M shares. Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% or 20,155 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Investment Mgmt reported 15.83 million shares. 771 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Ser. Mngmt Pro invested in 482 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.96% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 488,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 1.13 million shares. Platinum Inv owns 18.20M shares. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Co reported 782,679 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 553,627 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 2.08 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.