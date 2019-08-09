As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Its Holding by $26.97 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $8.05 Million as Stock Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 171,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.28 million, down from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 2.76 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 16.02M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advisors Llc invested in 0.02% or 550 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,285 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated reported 1,664 shares stake. Stephens Ar reported 17,103 shares stake. King Luther Management Corporation accumulated 4,425 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc holds 0% or 150 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 9,120 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 2,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 28,057 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 590 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.06% or 49,642 shares in its portfolio. 5 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.18% or 27,979 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 736,620 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $55.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 56,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 102,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 137,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,050 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 47,593 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hartford Fincl Inc reported 2,500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 232,070 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 375 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 7.00 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 586,717 shares. American Management reported 316 shares. Valueworks Lc reported 809,200 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2.13M shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.15M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. J Goldman And Lp holds 0.05% or 104,330 shares. West Family Inc reported 121,138 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company holds 15,000 shares.

