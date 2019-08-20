As Transocean Limited (RIG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed by $1.52 Million Its Position; Horan Capital Management Raised Its Thor Inds (THO) Holding by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 794,029 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 9.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 28.70 million shares traded or 48.80% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “4 data points in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seadrill teams up with Gulf Drilling for $656M Qatar rig contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor closes on European RV deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.