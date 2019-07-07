As Transocean Limited (RIG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Holding by $1.52 Million; Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 7.17 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 3,003 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 153,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.46% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,150 shares. First Republic Investment reported 247,420 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,381 shares. Ami Management Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Heritage Wealth invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 10,133 were reported by Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 10,816 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 196,714 shares. Rbf Llc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Millennium Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,437 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 72,063 shares.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,189 shares to 78,020 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG: Underwriting Improvements Will Catalyze Stock To Go Far Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.