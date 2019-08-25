As Transocean Limited (RIG) Market Valuation Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $1.52 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Boosted Holding

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.77M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 15,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 47,399 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 230,813 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 2.81M shares. Oakbrook Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 51,800 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 50,275 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 46,649 shares. Ls Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Covington Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1,026 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 338 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 944,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.