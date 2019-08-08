As Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Northcoast Asset Management Cut Its Position by $787,380; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $151.56. About 90,309 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 17,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 28,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmission Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 315,845 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Feb 27, 2019 – Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sold $10.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018, and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $32.15 million activity. $3.01 million worth of stock was sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 21,694 shares valued at $2.83M was made by Tseng Saria on Monday, February 11. Xiao Deming had sold 21,308 shares worth $2.78M. On Monday, February 11 Blegen Theodore sold $1.65 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 12,656 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 13 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.16% or 2.25 million shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 231,282 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cwm Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 377 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.81% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,466 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,535 shares. Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 2,793 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 38,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Axiom Limited Co De owns 20,930 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Crosslink Inc has invested 1.97% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2,147 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.17% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 552,674 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 22,225 shares to 34,389 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).