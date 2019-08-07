As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Raised Stake by $6.66 Million; Trb Advisors LP Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 144% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $15.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.18. About 1.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $533.35. About 170,776 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Declares $30.00 Special Dividend; 6.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. Henderson Robert S had sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55M. On Monday, March 11 the insider Wynne Sarah bought $4,319.

