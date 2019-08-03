As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Sands Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.42 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Decreased by $602,343 Its Stake

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 22,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 172,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 42,174 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 39,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $470.95. About 239,211 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider Wynne Sarah bought $4,319. 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,536 shares to 85,571 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.86M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,461 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.