As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Value Rose, Holder White Elm Capital Decreased Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 53,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, down from 61,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $9.62 during the last trading session, reaching $461.33. About 468,235 shares traded or 59.25% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $9.71 million activity. The insider Graff Michael sold $1.09M. 20,000 shares were sold by Henderson Robert S, worth $8.55 million.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.