As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Lifted by $6.66 Million Its Stake; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $314,545 as Share Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $538.32. About 422,887 shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 244,108 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

