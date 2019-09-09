As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose, Holder White Elm Capital Has Trimmed by $3.67 Million Its Stake; Horizon Investment Services Holds Holding in Centene Del (CNC)

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 53,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32M, down from 61,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $533.91. About 344,145 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares to 425,209 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $252.84 million for 28.46 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.