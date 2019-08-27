As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased by $7.95 Million Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Stake by $959,420

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 17,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 64,619 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, down from 82,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $512.51. About 777,362 shares traded or 155.72% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 2.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 292,631 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $72.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 34,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Co holds 1.17M shares. Ensemble Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 59,313 shares. Moreover, Allen Operations Limited Liability has 0.52% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,764 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 15,645 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 41,952 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 44 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,600 shares. Prescott Group Inc Cap Lc holds 0.37% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.