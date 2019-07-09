As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose, Berkshire Partners Upped Its Stake; Exelon Com (EXC) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Cut Holding

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $491.32. About 160,358 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 6.75 million shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,568 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wedge L Lp Nc holds 345,183 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund owns 968 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 471 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company owns 4,027 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company owns 288,391 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 12,401 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 49,128 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Select Equity Grp Inc Lp has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 601,225 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 622 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.05% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 9,467 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $1.26M was sold by Wynne Sarah. On Monday, February 11 the insider Henderson Robert S sold $8.55 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 68,900 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Limited Co has 0.58% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 153,070 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 206,383 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company invested in 476,937 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 72.23 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. 2,796 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lesa Sroufe & reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 20,822 were reported by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. Hennessy Advisors holds 240,631 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited accumulated 0.19% or 6.75 million shares. Skba Capital Management Ltd Llc has 8,350 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 14,629 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.93 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.