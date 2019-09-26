As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Sheffield Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $1.36 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 168,588 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 75,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767.07 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $531.17. About 70,558 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.31 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.86M shares to 12.43M shares, valued at $536.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 235,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Financial Bank N A has 460 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 601 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 689,545 shares. Sei reported 11,448 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 21,133 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 5.12 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,902 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.09% or 2,590 shares in its portfolio. L & S Advsr Incorporated owns 4,403 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 41,423 shares. 1.90 million were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 244,611 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.36M shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Citadel Llc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 381 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.06 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 17,056 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 259,176 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Company owns 558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 87,316 shares. Seizert Limited holds 0.08% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 47,752 shares. 7,157 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).