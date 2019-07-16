As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed Position; Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $29.98 Million; Share Price Rose

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 526,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.75 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 7.84 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $497.83. About 205,831 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.85M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs reported 1.05% stake. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iowa Retail Bank holds 1.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 60,202 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 70,757 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sabal Tru accumulated 4,335 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.51% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 648,915 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 400 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mirador Cap Partners LP holds 4,526 shares. Miller Howard New York stated it has 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 43,600 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $84.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.51 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 110,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 350 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 13,550 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 353 were reported by Captrust Finance Advsr. Asset Mngmt One Company reported 35,498 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 33,169 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 31,387 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 2,009 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 340,244 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% or 21,631 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 92 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Graff Michael sold $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 182 shares. Shares for $8.55 million were sold by Henderson Robert S.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).