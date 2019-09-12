As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Altarock Partners Has Lowered by $17.66 Million Its Position; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Shareholder Caxton Decreased Holding

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 44,603 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15M, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $515.1. About 185,067 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.32M for 27.46 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11 million and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

