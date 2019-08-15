As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased Its Position

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 366,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651.88M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $516.92. About 193,545 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 20,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 66,878 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 87,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 222,574 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 165,025 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com accumulated 6,383 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 6,549 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Inc holds 48,357 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 77,744 shares. Hodges Capital Inc owns 167,496 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 13,827 shares. 24,800 are held by Strs Ohio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 9,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 190,968 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,172 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 16,239 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (Put) (NYSE:MITT) by 55,900 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Auto Finl Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 252,774 shares. 2,451 are held by Private Advisor Limited Company. Assetmark owns 1,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,218 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,114 shares. Amer Gp Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 36,250 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd holds 103,200 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management invested in 14,621 shares. Pnc Service has 16,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp holds 26,303 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Korea Invest invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Navellier & Associates accumulated 1,775 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,264 shares. Altarock Limited Liability Corp reported 27.72% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).