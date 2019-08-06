As Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Price Rose, Highvista Strategies Trimmed Its Holding; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Position in Coty (COTY) by $66.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 553,591 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock increased 14.60% or $67.34 during the last trading session, reaching $528.67. About 311,275 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 65,845 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 19,235 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Beech Hill stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Summit Gp Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 56,107 shares. Franklin invested in 38.48 million shares. Pentwater Mgmt LP holds 750,000 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 68,740 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 260,880 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.31 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Nomura Asset Management accumulated 718,722 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26,966 shares to 9.23 million shares, valued at $156.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty sets turnaround plan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.23M for 15.98 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $9.71 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Wynne Sarah sold $1.26M. On Monday, February 11 the insider Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Declares $30.00 Special Dividend; 6.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Eaton Corp. to buy TransDigm Group’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies unit for $920 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group (TDG) Tops Q3 EPS by 65c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.