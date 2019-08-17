As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Lone Pine Capital Lifted Stake by $62.85 Million; Arvest Trust Company Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Lifted by $1.08 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.96M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Goodnow Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.82% or 76,890 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 2,845 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd accumulated 2,218 shares. 1.62 million were reported by Capital Invsts. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,114 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 2,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 814 shares. Moreover, Churchill Management Corporation has 0.25% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The New York-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lone Pine Capital Lc stated it has 1.66M shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 246,436 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $663.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fin Gp Ut holds 0.03% or 2,619 shares. Bridges Investment accumulated 5,274 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 65,962 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 56,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 122,988 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 0.04% or 5,563 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 354 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 69,975 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Co Comml Bank has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 91,118 shares. Everence Management owns 18,909 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,175 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,250 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation. Notis holds 2,482 shares.

