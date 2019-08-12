As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Lone Pine Capital Increased Position by $62.85 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Lifted by Focused Investors Llc

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 3.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $543.25. About 44,326 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm’s Regulatory Risk – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: James Harden, Eaton, TransDigm, GTCR, Abry, Colony Capital | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 870 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated accumulated 14,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability reported 31,360 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.83% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Dorsey Wright & Associate invested 1.49% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Co reported 1,858 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 77,075 shares. Ca has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Fmr accumulated 0.12% or 2.24 million shares. Advent Intll Ma stated it has 219,075 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 31,387 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,913 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Alexandria Lc holds 0.13% or 2,009 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 227,699 shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $864.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants accumulated 2.37% or 144,809 shares. Beacon Management holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harris Associate LP stated it has 39,152 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Com invested in 7,685 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Nj holds 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 186,705 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 1.12% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory invested in 0.2% or 30,906 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 15.98M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Llc reported 0.16% stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 5,567 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com owns 711,817 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 1.02% or 444,215 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 1.03% or 22,555 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91,500 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $98.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).