As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $733,860; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $6.25 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 59,313 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.93 million, up from 57,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $479.33. About 189,940 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 81.72M shares traded or 60.62% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service USA 2018; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah had sold 3,000 shares worth $1.26 million on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, February 8 Graff Michael sold $77,234 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 182 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.