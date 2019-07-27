As Transdigm Group (TDG) Shares Rose, Berkshire Partners Upped Stake by $104.16 Million; Weber Alan W Cut Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stake by $1.02 Billion

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. $4,319 worth of stock was bought by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11. Henderson Robert S had sold 20,000 shares worth $8.55 million on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 500 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,114 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 22,661 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.83% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited owns 977 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,148 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 2,900 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 3,112 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 191,077 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Century has 768 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 58,193 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.01% or 603 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 0.07% or 36,150 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Aravt Limited Co reported 10.64% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 153.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.